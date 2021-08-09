Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money

cvillecountry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to a spending plan for most of the state’s $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. The budget includes funding for initiatives aimed at helping small businesses, increasing broadband access and replenishing the state’s depleted unemployment trust fund. The budget plan approved Monday by the Senate and the House of Delegates preserves most of a plan crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam and fellow Democrats. It also includes bonuses of $3,000 for sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers and $5,000 for state police. Northam said he will approve the plan.

cvillecountry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
Richmond, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid 19#Ap#The House Of Delegates#Democrats#Virginians#The General Assembly#Commonwealth#Hb 7001#Tribal#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Afghanistan's president flees the country as Taliban moves to take Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban, who for hours had been on the outskirts of Kabul, announced soon...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

US forward Carli Lloyd announces retirement

Carli Lloyd made it official Monday and announced her retirement from soccer. The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career. Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the U.S team’s 4-3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy