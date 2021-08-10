Cancel
Politics

New York state lawmakers move forward with impeachment proceedings against Governor Andrew Cuomo

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York's state assembly is proceeding with an impeachment inquiry against Governor Andrew Cuomo after a damning report concluded the governor sexually harassed multiple women, which he denies. Lawmakers plan to move fast as pressure mounts for the governor to resign. Jericka Duncan has the details.

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

