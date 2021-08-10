Teledyne FLIR expands Neutrino portfolio
Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 20 seconds. Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has introduced the Neutrino SX8 mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR) camera module and four additional Neutrino IS Series models designed for integrated solutions requiring HD MWIR imagery with size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP+C) constraints for commercial, industrial, defense original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and system integrators.verticalmag.com
