Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy!': Matt Amodio Is Now the 4th-Most Successful Champ Ever

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 5 days ago

Matt Amodio's Jeopardy! run is earning him not only a spot in the game show's Hall of Fame, but also a whole lot of money. The Jeopardy! champion's 14-day regular season play total of $440,600 officially makes him the fourth-highest earner in the show's history, the series announced on Twitter after Amodio's win Monday.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Levar Burton
Person
James Holzhauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champ#Hall Of Fame#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Destroys ‘The Chase’ Costar with Roast: ‘Overhyped’

“Jeopardy!” icon James Holzhauer doesn’t play around. When it comes to roasting his fellow quiz champions on social media, the gloves come off and he starts swinging. Every Sunday, ABC airs its latest, hottest trivia game show, “The Chase.” It features “Jeopardy!” legends James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter, who all have a place in the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame. Jennings holds the record for the highest consecutive games won (74), Holzhauer holds the highest single-game winnings ($131,127), and Rutter holds the highest all-time winnings (almost $5 million). Together, the three make a (nearly) unstoppable team.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Matt Amodio Risks It All With Maxed-out Daily Double

Ten games into his massive winning streak, Jeopardy! contestant Matt Amodio is continuing to make some risky gameplays. The current Jeopardy! champion, who now ranks as the eighth biggest winner in the long-running game show's history, sparked plenty of nerves among viewers on Tuesday's episode when he risked it all with a maxed-out Daily Double bid, despite only having a slim $1,600 lead over his competitors.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Sends Heartfelt Message to ‘Hero’ and ‘Inspiration’ Ken Jennings

Matt Amodio is quickly leaving his mark in the history of Jeopardy!. Currently, he ranks fourth among the players who have won the most money on the show. After an impressive 14 wins, Amodio has banked over $440,000. As a result, he’s right up there with legends like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. In fact, one of those legends is taking notice of the rising star.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Finally Reveals His Bizarre Answering Strategy: “There Are Fewer Things That Can Go Wrong”

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Who? What? Where? Why? When? Finally, long-running Jeopardy! champ Matt Amodio has given us the method behind his answering madness. The contestant came under fire for his bizarre technique early on in his winning streak, and the nagging from Jeopardy! fans has continued throughout his stint on the show. But in a recent interview for his current school, Yale University, Amodio clarified that it’s all part of his “strategy.”
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
TV & VideosEsquire

'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Speaks Out About His 'Annoying' Habit

Eight days and $291,200 later, Matt Amodio has lodged himself in the pantheon of Jeopardy!’s top ten highest-winning champions of all time—but still, everyone’s a critic. Despite the tremendous accomplishment of being crowned a top Jeopardy! champion, Amodio has also been crowned the show's "most annoying contestant of all time," according to some. After fans slammed Amodio for his unusual habit of buzzing in with answers formatted with the word “what’s” rather than “what is” or “who is,” Amodio has graciously sounded off in response to his critics.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Gives More Details on Controversial Answering Style: ‘Fewer Things That Can Go Wrong’

To say that “Jeopardy!’ champion Matt Amodio has made a name for himself on the show would be an understatement. Not only has he become the fourth most successful contestant in the history of the show, his unusual style of gameplay has also made his time on the show memorable. And, during a recent interview, Amodio defended how he plays the famous quiz show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Gives Touching Shoutout to His Local School District

On tonight’s episode, current reigning Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio shared a touching message about his hometown school district. Amodio is currently on a 14-game winning streak, and is already in rare territory. He’s now earned fourth place on the game show’s all-time winningest contestants list. The Yale Ph.D. student has also earned more than $440,000 during his extended run on Jeopardy!.
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Has Hilarious Request for Joe Buck After MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Announcing Gig

On Friday morning, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio shared an amusing request for guest host Joe Buck following last night’s “Field of Dreams” baseball game. Last night, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played ball on a specially made field for the one-off game. The two teams appeared from the corn fields near the original baseball diamond from Kevin Costner’s popular 1989 movie. The fans in attendance didn’t just experience an amazing venue, but a great game as well. The high-scoring matchup went down to the wire as Chicago’s Tim Anderson hit a walk-off homer for the 9-8 win.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Suggests to ‘Start Planning Your Excuse’ to Watch His Winning Streak Next Season

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio did what he does best on Friday and took yet another huge victory, extending his streak. Not only does Amodio continue to win his “Jeopardy!” matchups — he dominates them as well. Things got a little hairy in last night’s episode by the champ pulled through for a big win. Friday’s night win puts his winning streak to 18 straight victories on the popular quiz show. The win ensures that Amodio will return as the reigning champion when the new season of “Jeopardy!” begins in the near future.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio’s Latest Post Reveals He Feels Differently About Joe Buck Guest Hosting Than Many Fans

America’s favorite trivia game show, Jeopardy!, is headed for a new era. With Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik slated as the new hosts, fans have weighed in. There were multiple guest hosts that auditioned for the job. The last guest host, Joe Buck finished up his stint this week. Current champion Matt Amodio is among those putting his two cents in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy