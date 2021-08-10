Ages up to 29 account for 44% of ‘recent’ COVID cases in Grayson County. Health dept. not accepting walk-ins, appointment only.
The Grayson County Health Department (GCHD) has released COVID-19 testing data related to the age of newly infected people. The health department said Monday that 44.1 percent of “recent positive cases” have been residents up to 29-years-old. In a pie chart, the GCHD noted that the leading age group for recent infections, at 25 percent, are people between the ages of 20 and 29.www.k105.com
