Sponsored: Spectacular vineyard estate with panoramic Almaden Valley views

GLENBROOK, NV - Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 201 Redding, Glenbrook, NV, for $6,400,000. Representing the seller and the buyer, Clear Creek Tahoe. A dramatic Mountain Modern home designed by architect, Ryan Marsden, brings the outdoors in with dynamic views in all directions through towering walls of windows. Situated on one of the largest and deepest of the golf front estates at Clear Creek, the property is also among the highest in elevation, affording great views in every direction. Gently sloping, the site has provided the ideal setting for a landmark residence. This impressive home was built by Tahoe Life Construction.