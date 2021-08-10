Brownsville ISD May Sue To Overturn State Mandate Against Masks

The Brownsville Independent School District is considering suing Governor Greg Abbott over his executive order that mandates no mask mandates. Brownsville school trustees have called a special meeting for Thursday to consider a legal challenge so the school district can decide on its own whether to mandate masks for the upcoming school year. Trustees will also discuss a separate resolution supporting the school district’s ability to make its own decisions that are best for the health and safety of its students. The concern is over the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus that is hitting the unvaccinated population, and the fact that kids under 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.