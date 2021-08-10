Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Chipmunks seem to have a death wish this summer

By Kevin Cullen Globe Columnist,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no way to sugar coat this: I have killed dozens of chipmunks this summer. Maybe hundreds. None of this has been done willfully. I love animals, and would never purposely harm one, but I am, technically speaking, a serial killer of chipmunks. I regularly drive to Windsor, Vermont,...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Wish#Chipmunk#Hibernation#The University Of Vermont#Albanian#Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsSanta Barbara Edhat

Chipmunks Eat Succulents?

Do Chipmunks eat succulents? You bet. I wouldn’t have believed it, but I caught the little gal/guy noshing away on one of my Echeverias. S/he was too quick for a photo.
AnimalsPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Chipmunks Test Positive for Bubonic Plague

Officials in California shut down recreational sites in South Lake Tahoe this week after a dead chipmunk infected with bubonic plague was found. The plague is a highly infectious bacterial disease spread by rodents bitten by infected fleas, and it ravaged Europe in the 14th century killing tens of millions of people. Humans can contract the disease by flea bites and contact with infected animals, including domestic pets. Unlike the era of the Black Death, new cases of bubonic plague are rare in humans because the infection is easily treatable with antibiotics.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
Food & DrinksMadera Tribune

Have a saucy summer

Baste some delicious, tangy barbecue sauce over chicken, pork, beef or any favorite food you like to grill. A lot of people are cooking on an outdoor grill this time of year. I haven’t had much time for grilling this year, but I do love it, especially when we have baby back ribs and grilled veggies.
Leon, VAsportswar.com

Leon seems to have a really great personality. Enjoyed listening to this

Leon seems to have a really great personality. Enjoyed listening to this ** -- ThatDadgumBiscuit 08/12/2021 10:49AM. I don't know why I'm continually surprised when UVa basketball recruits... -- CrabberCavalier 08/12/2021 10:12AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Gives Birth To Four Babies In Less Than A Year

Jessica Pritchard, 31, gave birth to four babies in less than a year after getting pregnant twice during lockdown. The primary school teacher gave birth to her second daughter Mia in May 2020 and then welcomed triplets in April - just 11 months later. Jessica, who also has an eight-year-old...
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Lauren Burnham Breast-Feeds Both Twin Babies at Once in Sweet Shot: The ‘Hardest’ Thing

Breast-feeding both babies! Lauren Burnham reflected on her nursing journey in a Thursday, August 5, social media upload. “World breastfeeding week. A celebration of one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” the Bachelor alum, 29, wrote via Instagram. “I’m in awe of all the ladies that make it look so effortless and even the ones who don’t. You. Are. Superheroes.”
Petsnatureworldnews.com

Russian Woman 'Eaten Alive' by Bears After Storming Out From Wedding Ceremony

While some wedding rites are definitely unbearable, one Russian woman has lost her life after storming out of one. Some people believe she was brutally devoured alive by bears. According to officials, Yana Balobanova, 24, was said to have rushed out into the woods during the forest wedding. She departed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy