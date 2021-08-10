Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi man charged with sexual battery found dead inside Vicksburg home

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
A man accused of sexual battery was found dead inside his Vicksburg home on Monday.

Marshall Smith, 81, who was accused of having sex with a juvenile, died Monday at his home on Hoxie Road, Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan said.

“I saw nothing outwardly suspicious and he had some underlying health problems,” Regan said.

Smith was arrested July 29 on a charge of one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16. He was out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Smith was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on his home. Officials said the victim was not a relative of Smith’s but did not release other information in the case.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

