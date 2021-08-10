Goal of ‘political’ UN report on climate change is to ‘scare everyone’: ‘Green Fraud’ author

This story was originally published by as part of , a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. The United Nations COP 26 climate summit this November was already set to be one of the most important diplomatic gatherings in history, a meeting where world leaders will, without exaggeration, decide the future of life on earth. Today, in a landmark report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), some of the world’s foremost climate scientists added further urgency to the summit by clarifying that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as envisioned in the signed at the last major climate summit in 2015, is imperative. Temperatures have already risen by 1.3 C; current trends point to a rise of a ruinous 3 C later this century.