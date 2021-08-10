Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes From Stage and Screen-
Proceeds benefit the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund advocating for the survival of New York City’s costume industry. “Without us they’d all be naked!” flashes across the screen during this exhibition’s teaser video. While perhaps stretching the point, it’s impossible to recall New York theater experiences without the apt, imaginative, sometimes extraordinary couture costumes that enhance a production. On stage wardrobe can place a character’s era, location, economic status, attitude and taste.www.womanaroundtown.com
