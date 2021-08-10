Video of San Diego deputy's exposure to fentanyl criticized

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Seven homeless Santa Clara County residents have suffered fatal overdoses from methamphetamine containing fentanyl over the last three weeks, officials announced Friday. Driven by the drug overdoses, overall there were 36 homeless deaths from July 9 through August 9 — more than double than they were last year during the same period. “COVID is not the only health crisis we are facing in Santa Clara County, and Delta is not the only deadly variant,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a news release. “We are committed to work alongside advocates and addicts, police and parents, to stop...