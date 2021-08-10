Update on the latest sports

Cancel
UNDATED (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game. Matt Garza pitched scoreless ball in the third and fourth for the win. Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer and Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI. Luis Castillo allowed eight runs — including two homers — in 3 1/3 innings, ending Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.

MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
MLB247Sports

Former USC pitcher makes MLB debut for Diamondbacks

USC’s legacy in Major League Baseball is unmatched and Tyler Gilbert only added to that Tuesday night. Gilbert became the 118th former USC baseball player to make it to the big leagues when he made his MLB debut with Arizona after being called up by the Diamondbacks. The left-handed reliever...
MLBspectrumlocalnews.com

D-backs' Gilbert has no-hitter through 8 in first MLB start

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert has thrown eight hitless innings in his first big league start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Gilbert is trying to throw MLB's eighth no-hitter of the season, which would match the record set in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 8/13/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBwcn247.com

Another no-no...Phils, Braves win...Dodgers close gap

PHOENIX (AP) — In just his first major league start, Tyler Gilbert tossed the record-tying eighth no-hitter of the season in leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win over the San Diego Padres. Gilbert is the third pitcher in big league history to throw a no-hitter in his first career start and the first since Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns in 1953. It’s the first time since 1884 that eight no-hitters have been thrown in a season.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Four Beavers drafted into MLB teams

The 2021 Major League Baseball draft saw four Oregon State University Baseball players sign with professional teams after stellar collegiate careers. Beaver Baseball players Kevin Abel, Chase Watkins, Nathan Burns and Bryant Salgado signed with professional teams during the MLB First-Year Player Draft. In July, the MLB announced the first-year...
NFLwcn247.com

Super Bowl champs rest starters, fall to Bengals 19-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the NFL preseason with a 19-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Chris Evans finished a long drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and kickers Evan McPherson and Austin Seibert combined for four second-half field goals for the Bengals. Cincinnati played without quarterback Joe Burrow but also didn’t see much of Brady or the rest of Tampa Bay’s regulars, either. Brady played six snaps, completing 1 pass for 9 yards. He was also sacked once.
NFLwcn247.com

Lawrence debuts with sack, fumble, preseason loss to Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence’s professional debut opened with a sack and a fumble, hardly ideal but not too concerning for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft rebounded, delivering a couple of impressive throws and somewhat salvaging his first preseason game — a 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Lawrence started over Gardner Minshew and completed 6 of 9 passes for 71 yards in two series. The most important part for Jacksonville: The former Clemson star left TIAA Bank Field healthy. There had to be some worry after Lawrence was sacked on the team’s first play and recovered his fumble.
NFLwcn247.com

Wilson solid, efficient in Jets debut against Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was efficient in his NFL debut, going 6 of 9 for 63 yards and leading the New York Jets to a field goal against Giants backups on defense in a 12-7 victory in the teams’ preseason opener. Robert Saleh, making his head coaching debut for the Jets, pulled Wilson and the projected offensive starters after the second series stalled early in the second quarter. Fans were back in MetLife Stadium for a Giants home game for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019. La'Mical Perine had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Jets. Clayton Thorson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Damion Willis for the Giants.
MLBwcn247.com

Marlins rally late extend Cubs' losing streak to 10

MIAMI (AP) — Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Chicago Cubs 5-4. Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory. Dylan Floro got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save. Chicago committed four errors in its 10th straight loss, including three by shortstop Sergio Alcántara.
MLBwcn247.com

Braves homer streak ... Cabrera looking for 500 ... 10 lost

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Braves are tied with the Phillies for first in the National League East, and their second baseman has been doing his part. Ozzie Albies has homered in four straight games heading into Atlanta’s series finale in Washington today, against the struggling Nationals. Albies has five home runs in the last six games and is coming off a three-hit night that included a triple Saturday. Atlanta has won nine of 11. Drew Smyly gets the start for the Braves, looking to win his seventh consecutive decision.
MLSwcn247.com

Sallói, Pulido score to help Sporting KC beat FC Dallas 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0. Dallas had its three-game unbeaten streak — which started with a 2-1 win at Sporting KC on July 31 —- snapped. Kansas City leads the Western Conference with 37 points, two more than the LA Galaxy, who beat Minnesota United 1-0 earlier in the day.
NFLwcn247.com

Ravens beat Saints 17-14 for 18th straight preseason win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 6:35 remaining and the Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 18 games with a 17-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens haven’t lost in the preseason since 2015. They struggled to move the ball with quarterback Lamar Jackson held out, but New Orleans couldn’t overcome its six turnovers. Huntley, who took over for Trace McSorley at quarterback in the second half, capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive with the Ravens’ only touchdown of the game. Jameis Winston threw for 96 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans, but he and Taysom Hill each threw an interception.
MLBBlack Mountain News

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start

The ball left Eric Hosmer’s bat at 96 mph and appeared ticketed for center field when Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Tyler Gilbert snatched it out of the air. It was one of many balls the San Diego Padres scorched on Saturday night, but it was the one, Gilbert said later, that made him realize something special might be happening.
MLBwcn247.com

Cabrera doesn't homer but leads Tigers over Indians 6-4

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera is finding a way to help the Detroit Tigers while he waits for career homer No. 500. Cabrera’s leadoff walk sparked Detroit’s two-run eighth inning, sending the Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Cabrera singled, flied out, was hit by a pitch and walked. The last two results drew loud boos from the crowd of 32,845, hoping to see the milestone homer.
MLBwcn247.com

Torrens' HR, 5 RBIs lift Mariners over Blue Jays 9-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto center fielder George Springer departed with an ankle injury, part of a tough night for the Blue Jays during a 9-3 loss to Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners. Torrens’ three-run homer off Trevor Richards in the seventh inning lifted the Mariners to their fourth straight win. Jarred Kelenic followed with his sixth homer, making it 6-3. Springer hurt his left ankle while attempting to catch Ty France’s leadoff triple off the top of the wall in right-center in the seventh.
NFLwcn247.com

Third-string QB Peterman leads Vegas 20-7 over Seattle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 246 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders opened the preseason with a 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. With starter Derek Carr predictably skipping the opener, and backup Marcus Mariota nursing a leg injury, Peterman looked solid while playing nearly the entire game. Case Cookus replaced him after the two-minute warning to hand the ball off in his only play. Peterman targeted 12 players and connected with 11.
MLBwcn247.com

La Stella, Wood keep Giants rolling, top Rockies 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants took three of four from their division rivals to improve to 76-42 heading into a three-game series against the New York Mets. Mike Yastrzemski singled and scored, and La Monte Wade Jr. made a terrific defensive play to throw out a runner at the plate in the seventh to help preserve the win for San Francisco.

