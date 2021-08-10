Cancel
Economy

India voids law that sought billions in retrospective taxes

By ASHOK SHARMA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's government is repealing a hotly disputed tax law under which it pursued billions of dollars from international companies for past dealings. India hopes that scrapping the 2012 retrospective tax law boosts international confidence in its economy. The bill that passed Parliament's upper house Monday proposes to withdraw tax demands made over indirect transfers of Indian assets prior to May 2012. It requires companies end their legal challenges over the old law and would refund any of the retrospective taxes the companies paid. Two foreign companies, Cairn Energy and Vodafone, were awarded damages over the tax claims in arbitration at The Hague. India expects to settle billions of dollars in international disputes after the law is repealed.

