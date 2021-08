Michael Ray has announced a new EP, Higher Education. The project is due out on Aug. 27, and the country singer is previewing it with a new song, "Just the Way I Am." The mid-tempo jam serves as a musical autobiography, though Ray himself didn't write it; rather, Michael Hardy, Ben West and Josh Miller did. While the lyrics feel like a personal description, they also seem as though they could be about any one of us: for example he sings, "I might cuss a little more than I probably should / I'm a poor-man's Hemingway back in the woods.