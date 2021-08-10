Cancel
Middle East

More than 200 arrested in latest Saudi anti-corruption purge

By AYA BATRAWY - Associated Press
 5 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has announced the arrest of 207 employees across multiple ministries, including the interior and defense ministries. It's the latest sweep in thee kingdom by an anti-corruption body empowered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Those detained were not named and it was not clear when the arrests were made. The kingdom’s National Anti-Corruption Commission, known as “Nazaha”, announced the arrests late on Monday. The crown prince’s purge, which began in late 2017, has helped him consolidate power and netted the kingdom $106 billion in assets. Saudi nationals have long complained of rampant corruption and misuse of public funds.

