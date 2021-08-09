Cancel
Washington State

Third Place Rehabilitation Grant Awards Announced

 7 days ago

The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) is pleased to announce grant awards for 14 historic rehabilitation projects for Third Places throughout the Washington State in Auburn, Centralia, Chelan, Harrington, Hoquiam, Port Hadlock, Port Ludlow, Port Townsend, Pullman, Snoqualmie, Thorp, Tokeland, and Vashon Island. This funding is supported through a grant from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program provided through the Historic Preservation Fund as administered by the National Park Service (NPS), Department of Interior.

