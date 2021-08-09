Third Place Rehabilitation Grant Awards Announced
The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) is pleased to announce grant awards for 14 historic rehabilitation projects for Third Places throughout the Washington State in Auburn, Centralia, Chelan, Harrington, Hoquiam, Port Hadlock, Port Ludlow, Port Townsend, Pullman, Snoqualmie, Thorp, Tokeland, and Vashon Island. This funding is supported through a grant from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program provided through the Historic Preservation Fund as administered by the National Park Service (NPS), Department of Interior.dahp.wa.gov
