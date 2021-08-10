Cancel
Saline, MI

Saline Summerfest at Whitepine Studios

By Joanne Dence Neighbor
 5 days ago

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. The Saline Summerfest craft and art show has been postponed until 2022, but that doesn't mean there isn't art to be enjoyed in Saline. Whitepines' Gallery and Shop has art exhibited and for sale by several local artists. On Friday August 13th, kids can have their face painted from 10am - 2pm and on Saturday, August 14th, from 1-4 pm. Stop by and learn about all the exciting classes and events we have planned for the Fall!

Saline, MI
#Art Museum#Summerfest#Art Show#Whitepine Studios#Saline Post#Whitepines
