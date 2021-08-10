Cancel
Letter: Who carries the burden?

By Kimball Shinkoskey
Salt Lake Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, the nation and the states are well into a preventable pandemic surge that will likely take additional tens if not hundreds of thousands of lives. Responsibility lies with our business class, who prioritize profit and dominance much more than the future happiness of their own employees and customers.

