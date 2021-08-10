Cancel
Public Health

Letter: Having done my civic duty under the pandemic from the get-go, here’s a proposal

By Curtis Larsen
Salt Lake Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was traveling in Texas with my family when I became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. My wife and I drove hundreds of miles at great personal expense to get our J&J vaccine. I happily mask up whenever science and health concerns dictate. I’ve grocery shopped or ordered online repeatedly at additional inconvenience and expense to do my part to slow the spread and not get infected or spread COVID to others.

