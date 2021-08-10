Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

McDonalds facing bag and straw shortage

By joeym
WTAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonalds has warned workers that they are facing a shortage of paper to-go bags and straws. The fast-food chain urged restaurant owners to limit orders from suppliers because orders are already surpassing last year’s numbers, which were already high do to the increase in take-out orders from the pandemic. But the company insists that customers should not see a disruption in service. (NY Post)

wtax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Straws#Food Drink#Mcdonalds#Ny Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Burgers at This Popular Chain Will Get More Expensive Soon, Executives Say

The post-pandemic recovery currently underway in the quick-service industry is burdened with inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages—bumps in the road which have led to price increases at some of our favorite restaurant chains. At Chipotle, you'll now spend about 30 to 40 cents more on a burrito. The price of your favorite comfort food at Cracker Barrel has gone up 4%. And the menu items at Texas Roadhouse have been incrementally getting more expensive since 2020—with another increase likely to take place in October.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Your Next McDonald's Order Might Come On A Tray Instead Of In A Bag. Here's Why

Remember the good ol' days, when the entrance to McDonald's dining room wasn't locked, you looked the employee in the eye when you placed your order, and your Big Mac, fries, and drink were arrayed nicely on a plastic tray for you to take to your table? As the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on, you may have thought those days were gone for good. But we're finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, which might be the oncoming delta variant speeding in our direction. Nevertheless, as America marches arm in arm toward normalcy (some of those arms more vaccinated than others), McDonald's customers in some parts of the country are starting to enjoy the dine-in experience once again.
RetailPosted by
EatThis

6 Shortages Costco is Facing Right Now

Each Costco warehouse is huge, but as we all know from last year, sometimes the supply of a certain item on your grocery list just isn't there. Whether its disappearance is due to a huge increase in demand, manufacturing or shipping delays, or something else, shortages happen. Unfortunately, there are...
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Food supplier faces labor shortages

Sysco is a major food supplier for many Kansas restaurants. This week it called dozens of them, saying it can’t meet their needs right now. Rhonda Williams was expected to open her new restaurant, 750 Soul, on Friday, but a week before found out she won’t be getting any food from Sysco. Now, she’s scrambling for other options.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Area restaurants face worker shortage

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Depending on who you ask, Zaffiro’s Pizza on Milwaukee’s east side has the best pizza in town. But today and every day recently, their dining room sits empty. For lunch, they are open for carryout and delivery. They only have the staff to open the dining room for dinner five nights a week, and owner Mike Zaffiro wonders how long they can keep this current level going.
Cookeville, TNucbjournal.com

Restaurants facing inflated product costs, shortages

COOKEVILLE – Diners should be prepared to be flexible when heading out to their favorite restaurant or bar and to have a second option in case their favorite drink or meal isn’t available. The effects of COVID are still being seen in the restaurant industry through inflationary costs and shortages...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

McDonald's worried about bag supply

NEW YORK - The latest shortage for fast food restaurants is now bags. Now, McDonald's is trying to get people to use fast-food trays but that is causing a new problem. Some staff members are not used to serving meals on trays and apparently, that is causing problems. The Wall...
Public Healthwgnradio.com

McDonald’s encourages transition back to trays amid supply issues with takeout bags

(NEXSTAR) – Despite supply issues, customers at McDonald’s are not likely to notice a lack of bags or straws at their local restaurants, the company says. McDonald’s had warned franchise owners of a supply-chain issue affecting bags in late July, The Wall Street Journal reported. At the time, the company reportedly attributed the supply issue to increased customer demand for takeout bags during the pandemic, even for dine-in orders that would have previously been served on trays.
RestaurantsWTAX

Pizza hut to recommend food based on weather

Pizza Hut is planning to use AI technology to recommend orders to customers based on the weather in their location. The chain is building it’s own AI-tech to understand more about what customers want. It is unclear how the weather will influence recommendations, but the company’s head of global analytics told VentureBeat that Pizza Hut is still in the early stages of developing the technology. (Insider)
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Facing shortage of staff, restaurant owners are forced to pivot

As local restaurants and the broader hospitality industry face an unprecedented shortage of staff, a number of business owners have had to pivot by either reducing hours of operation or in at least one case, shuttering completely. On August 1, the owners of Mediter-Rustic Cuisine, a nearly one-year-old restaurant located...
RestaurantsThrillist

Starbucks & McDonald's Are Requiring Face Masks Again

Following a brief reprieve from mask mandates, the CDC is once again cautioning everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a face-covering indoors. Major chains like Starbucks and McDonald's are responding with reinstated mask requirements of their own, for employees and customers alike. In accordance with government guidance, Starbucks announced Monday...
RestaurantsWRDW-TV

VIDEO: Restaurants still facing a labor shortage

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 7 a.m. (recurring Sun) This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 p.m. (recurring) This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring). VOD Recordings. Another truck hits Olive Road Bridge. Updated: Aug....
RestaurantsVanity Fair

Restaurant That Probably Spits in People’s Food Says It’ll Only Serve Unvaccinated Customers

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again surge thanks to the delta variant, a number of restaurants across the country have announced that they’ll be requiring proof of vaccination for patrons who want to take advantage of indoor facilities. “Our indoor dining space is available for fully vaccinated guests only. Please bring proof of vaccination when you come,” reads a message on the website of Brooklyn restaurant Hart’s, notes Insider, adding that unvaccinated people can eat outside. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated,“ Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe, told CNBC on Thursday. “And I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.” All of which seems reasonable! Good for society, even!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

41% Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Meat

There are hundreds of places you could turn to when you're looking to grab a quick meal, but not every day calls for a greasy burger and fries. If you're yearning to chow down on something a bit fresher during your next lunch break, perhaps you could join in with the other 300 million Americans every day, per History, who turn to a delicious sandwich piled high with meats, cheese, and veggies in order to quell hunger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy