This Photographer Shines A Light On Muslim-American Women Athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s been a year to remember for the Virginia women’s swimming and diving team. The Cavaliers won their first-ever NCAA team title in the spring and then four of the swimmers went to Tokyo and brought home medals. “I cried. I cried a lot. Let’s put it that way,” said Virginia swim coach Todd DeSorbo. Todd DeSorbo had at least four reasons to shed tears this summer. The Virginia head coach and assistant for Team USA, got to witness four of his swimmers make the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. “To land where they did and all come home with medals is just kinda icing on the cake. I couldn’t be happier. It was for me as a coach the best experience of my career,” said DeSorbo.