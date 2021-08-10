Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

This Photographer Shines A Light On Muslim-American Women Athletes

delawarepublic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a member the Muslim-American community, photographer Eman Mohammed began thinking of how little she knows about other Muslim-American women and their accomplishments. To change that, Mohammed decided to start a long-term portraiture project featuring Muslim-American women. As she began the project, she turned her attention to sports and what Muslim-American women's roles looked like in that field.

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Fitness#Muslim American#Palestinian#Egyptian#Nepali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EntertainmentThe Guardian

To Balance is Trust: photographing women and non-binary skateboarders

Hannah, from Edinburgh, has been photographing women’s skateboarding around the world for more than 10 years, inspired by the diverse faces and underground culture of the scene. It has been her mission to question society’s perception of gender in sport and challenge how women are represented in the media through her images of skating and portraits of skaters.
GymnasticsNBC Sports

American Gymnasts Shine With and Without Biles

With superstar American gymnast Simone Biles out of the competition for much of the Tokyo Games, her teammates demonstrated their resilience, taking home two gold medals, two silver and a bronze. Then Biles showed her own resilience, adding a bronze medal in her comeback on the balance beam. Biles, the...
WNCY

Olympics-Athletics-Mu ends long American wait for women’s 800m gold

TOKYO (Reuters) -Athing Mu of the United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women’s 800 metres final on Tuesday, her country’s first victory in the event in more than half a century, as her compatriot Raevyn Rogers grabbed bronze. Keely Hodgkinson of Britain took silver. The absence of...
Cyclingbicycling.com

Grant Park Criterium Is Shining a Light on Women’s Pro Cycling

The upcoming Grant Park Criterium on August 22 is challenging the status quo by putting women’s pro cycling front and center: the pro women’s race is now the highlight of the event, slotted for the finale after the men’s pro race, and there’s a massive $20,000 payout. Yes, you read...
Mental Healththegazette.com

A State of Mind: Olympics shine light on mental health of the athletes — and the fans

In the continued effort to bring mental health awareness into the consciousness of society, something occasionally happens to catapult it to the forefront of our collective conversations. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a movement is happening that carries with it potentially far reaching and lasting impacts as it pertains to how we as a society perceive mental health and well-being. When Simone Biles withdrew from gymnastics competition and Naomi Osaka took to the tennis court on the heels of withdrawing from the French Open, both athletes noted their mental health struggles.
Sportsnsjonline.com

Hurrah! Hurrah! NC athletes shine at Olympics

Athletes with ties to North Carolina accounted for 29 medals during the Tokyo Olympics, a haul that included seven gold, 13 silver and nine bronze. It’s a total that would have ranked 11th among the countries participating in the Games, ahead of Canada, Brazil, Korea and many other of the 90 nations that won medals over the past 2½ weeks.
HISTORY.com

8 Memorable Protests by American Athletes

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf of the Denver Nuggets prays during the singing of the national anthem in 1996. / Brian Kahn/ALLSPORT. Before a preseason game on September 1, 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to call attention to issues of racial inequality and police brutality—a protest that continues to stir intense debate. For decades, American athletes have used their platforms for protests. Here are some of the more notable examples.
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Allison Stewart Explores the Construction of American Identity

I was blown away when I first saw Allison Stewart’s series, Bug Out Bag: The Commodification of American Fear. The work zeroed in on the mindset, ubiquitous paranoia, or to borrow from Hunter S, Thompson, our collective “fear and loathing” of America today. Her photographs of ‘preppers’ and how they plan for the worst just seem so America 2021.
Detroit, MIcbslocal.com

Detroit Book City Shines A Light On The African American Media Market

Southfield (CW50) – ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Detroit Book City is a small, independent bookstore that specializes and markets books, media, and events to the African American community. Founded in January of  2016, Detroit Book City has become a reliable resource to find Black Independent Authors of adult and children’s books. The idea behind the store...
Saint Paul, MNmprnews.org

Opinion: Suni Lee's win shines a bright light on the Hmong legacy

Editor’s note: Ka Vang is the director of community engagement and impact for Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media. She grew up in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood. With steely determination and a swan’s grace, Sunisa Lee has flipped, twisted, vaulted, twirled, sprung and landed gold, silver and bronze for...
Swimming & Surfingwfxrtv.com

UVA Women Swimmers shine in the NCAA and the Tokyo Games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s been a year to remember for the Virginia women’s swimming and diving team. The Cavaliers won their first-ever NCAA team title in the spring and then four of the swimmers went to Tokyo and brought home medals. “I cried. I cried a lot. Let’s put it that way,” said Virginia swim coach Todd DeSorbo. Todd DeSorbo had at least four reasons to shed tears this summer. The Virginia head coach and assistant for Team USA, got to witness four of his swimmers make the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. “To land where they did and all come home with medals is just kinda icing on the cake. I couldn’t be happier. It was for me as a coach the best experience of my career,” said DeSorbo.
New York City, NYLaredo Morning Times

Dozens of great photographers you've probably never heard of - all of them women - light up this revelatory show

NEW YORK - If photography is to retain the high cultural standing it won for itself in the 20th century, we probably want less of it, not more. There's no chance of that happening, of course. But the problem facing the medium today is undoubtedly acute. Diminished in the digital age by its staggering ubiquity, photography also has been rendered untrustworthy, its once precious relationship to reality sabotaged by the limitless possibilities of digital manipulation.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

This duo wants to shine a light on women in theater

Trish Brown and Joy Addler have collaborated in theater in St. Louis for years, gaining a deep appreciation for each other’s ideas, style, and workflow. At the end of 2019, the pair started to discuss putting together a space of their own, a company that would amplify the voices of women and emerging artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy