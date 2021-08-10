Cancel
Senate gears up for some pre-recess torture (aka vote-a-rama)

By KATHERINE TULLY-MCMANUS
POLITICO
 5 days ago

Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) With an assists from Betsy Woodruff Swan and Olivia Beavers. CUE THE DRAMA, HERE COMES VOTE-A-RAMA — After months of negotiation and days of debate, the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is set to clear the Senate this morning and move onto the House’s court. The final vote is set for 11 a.m., under an agreement struck Monday night to avoid a vote at 3 or 4 Tuesday morning.

