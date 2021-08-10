Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Impeachment Process of NY Gov Could Take Weeks Instead of Months

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 5 days ago

While many across the state are urging the governor to step down in the wake of the Attorney General’s investigative report earlier this month, it looks like the governor is digging in for a long battle. In a press conference yesterday following a meeting of the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, which is spearheading the Assembly’s investigation, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said what once might have taken months may now take a few weeks…

www.wrcr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Heastie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Gov#New York State Assembly#Long Island#Workplace Harassment#Judiciary Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicstheislandnow.com

Assembly drops Cuomo impeachment probe after finding ‘credible’ evidence

The state Assembly suspended its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday even after the probe uncovered evidence of wrongdoing by the soon-to-be-former governor. The move came three days after Cuomo announced he would resign later this month after a decade in office — a decision that would legally...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
Politicswamc.org

Heastie: Cuomo Impeachment Probe To End Aug. 25

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the impeachment probe into outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo will end August 25 — one day after the Democrat resigns. In a statement Friday, the Bronx Democrat says he made the decision after consulting with Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine and his majority colleagues. Heastie says the suspension is because Cuomo will resign, and the committee determined it would be unconstitutional to impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo impeachment probe suspended after governor resigns despite ‘credible’ evidence of wrongdoing

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday he will “suspend” the impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, arguing that the probe was unneeded after the scandal-scarred executive announced his intention to resign, even though investigators had found evidence of misconduct. “[T]he Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation upon the governor’s resignation...
Buffalo, NYuticaphoenix.net

New York GOP chair says state Assembly needs to impeach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy said the state Assembly Judiciary Committee leading the impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been moving far too slow for months now. “Time is up,” Langworthy said. “Carl Heastie, call that Assembly back into session immediately.”. He said...
Albany, NYcnyhomepage.com

Lawmakers in Albany react to Assembly dropping impeachment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The New York State Assembly is dropping its impeachment investigation into Andrew Cuomo upon his resignation. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says there were two reasons for the decision. One was that the probe was to determine if the Governor should be removed from office, and he’s resigned.
suncommunitynews.com

Ceased impeachment investigation not an end to Cuomo's legal woes

PLATTSBURGH | While North Country leaders slammed the end of the impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Assemblyman Billy Jones said the ceased Assembly probe won’t be an end to the legal looks into the leading Democrat’s conduct in office. On Aug. 13, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie...
Albany, NYMPNnow

Assembly will not impeach NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he resigns

ALBANY – The state Assembly will end its impeachment inquiry into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Aug. 25 after the governor's resignation is due to take effect, Speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. The Assembly Judiciary Committee had been investigating Cuomo and his administration for the past five months to...
PoliticsPosted by
WestfairOnline

NY Assembly to stop Cuomo impeachment process

Carl Heastie, speaker of the New York State Assembly, said Friday afternoon that the Assembly will not go ahead with the process that could lead to the impeachment of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, whose resignation is due to take effect in less than two weeks. “There are two reasons for...
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Heastie: Constitutional concerns led to Cuomo impeachment probe's suspension

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a Capital Tonight interview on Friday defended the decision to suspend an impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pointing to the constitutional concerns that have been raised in recent days as well as the separate investigations by law enforcement. Heastie, meanwhile, insisted no deal had...
PoliticsCitizen Online

Our view: Finish the Cuomo impeachment process

It's a sadly familiar debate. What is the right thing to do regarding an elected government executive who was subject to impeachment proceedings but will soon no longer hold that office? It is proper to continue with the process, and potentially hold a vote to bar that person from ever serving in that capacity again?
PoliticsNorth Country Public Radio

Could Cuomo still be impeached?

During his resignation speech Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said an impeachment trial would be a waste of time and money. "Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing. And I cannot be the cause of that.”. Yet, Cuomo’s resignation, effective August 24, doesn’t necessarily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy