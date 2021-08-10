Fuze Announces New Patent for End-to-End Data Encryption
Patent to Enhance Security of Messages Transmitted between Devices. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that it has been awarded a new patent for end-to-end data encryption to improve the security of messages transmitted between users on the Fuze platform. The encryption technology ensures that an unauthorized third party cannot access the content of messages, further securing enterprise communication and collaboration.aithority.com
