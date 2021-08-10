Fuze Announces New Patent for End-to-End Data Encryption

Welcome back to the #StorageMinute series, where you can depend on learning impactful facts about storage in one to two minutes. In a digital age, the rise of hackers and cybercriminals is constantly working to find new ways to exploit personal and confidential data. Data security is critical to public and private sectors organization. Administrators must secure data, and one way this is achieved is through data encryption. vSAN encryptions services encrypt everything in the vSAN datastore. All data is encrypted, so all virtual machines and their corresponding data are protected.