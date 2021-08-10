Cancel
Fuze Announces New Patent for End-to-End Data Encryption

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Patent to Enhance Security of Messages Transmitted between Devices. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that it has been awarded a new patent for end-to-end data encryption to improve the security of messages transmitted between users on the Fuze platform. The encryption technology ensures that an unauthorized third party cannot access the content of messages, further securing enterprise communication and collaboration.

aithority.com

