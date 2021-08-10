Cancel
GSI Technology To Participate In AWS OpenSearch

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, announced it is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) OpenSearch Community for its AWS OpenSearch 1.0 launch. “GSI is proud...

aithority.com

