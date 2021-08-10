GSI Technology To Participate In AWS OpenSearch

A comprehensive set of resources for ML offerings from auto-AI services to building custom deep learning models. When you start looking at ML outside of your local notebook or environment, you start getting into the world of Cloud Computing. Providers such as AWS, Azure, and GCP are offering an incredible suite of ML services in their respective Clouds that can help you take ML to a production grade scale. What’s even more incredible is ML is slowly being democratized for all programmers. As ML has expanded a lot of the theory and knowledge behind the algorithms have been abstracted out into AutoML services that enable developers with no ML experience to launch applications powered by cutting edge AI. These Auto-AI services cover a variety of different ML fields such as NLP, Computer Vision, Time-Series Forecasting, and more. Despite this there’s always a need for custom models with frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, SKLearn and more. AWS offers a variety of services that fall under both the Auto-AI and custom model building flavor. In this article we will explore a lot of the services offered in these two different sects within AWS. I’ll also be attaching code samples, documentation, and other resources for all of these services.