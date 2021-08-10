Trade Ideas Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 46.02% in 14 Days

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 14 Days (7/25/21 – 8/9/21) In this 14 Days forecast for the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package, there were many high performing trades and the algorithm correctly predicted 7 out of 10 trades. The top performing prediction from this package was MARA with a return of 46.02%. The suggested trades for SPRT and CLDX also had notable 14 Days yields of 25.73% and 10.0%, respectively. The Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks package had an overall average return of 8.53%, providing investors with a premium of 8.06% over the S&P 500’s return of 0.47%.