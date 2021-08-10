Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships

KANSAS CITY — It has been a few years since Jake Lufft got to trot out onto the field at Kauffman Stadium. Back in 2018, Lufft made the Ban Johnson All-Star Game and got his first chance to play at the home of the Royals. The Blue Springs product returned Wednesday when the All-Star Game returned after a one-year hiatus and started for the American All-Stars, who won 5-1.