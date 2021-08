BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the course of one day, around 2,000 new Hokies were set to move into their new home Saturday. “We have about 150 families that are moving in every hour,” explains Sean Grub, Virginia Tech Director of housing and resident life. “We have time slots for each and every student, so there’s no formal check-in process. Students just have to come here, they go straight to their room, and they’re able to move in. That’s different than we’ve done it in years past. One of the lessons we learned from COVID is that time slots really help cut down on traffic throughout campus.”