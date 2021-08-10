Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Senator Grassley Part Of Bipartisan Push For Pandemic Relief For Swine Producers

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
5 days ago
 5 days ago
(Washington, DC) — Republican U-S Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa joined Democratic colleagues from Minnesota Monday to push for pandemic relief for swine producers and contract swine growers. They sent a letter to the U-S Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urging him to make sure they are eligible for the assistance that Congress has secured. They felt it necessary to write the letter after a Pandemic Assistance for Producers June announcement didn’t mention the swine producers.

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

