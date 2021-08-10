Iowa Senator Grassley Part Of Bipartisan Push For Pandemic Relief For Swine Producers

A social media-led, grassroots group of Iowa parents took their pandemic complaints to the Iowa Capitol to call for Gov. Kim Reynolds to give school districts relief from a new state law that prohibits schools from enacting face mask requirements when there is no such requirement from the state government. The “Safe at School Sit-In” was held on a scorching, sunny morning on the Iowa Capitol grounds and attended by roughly 100 supporters. The event was hosted by five Iowa mothers, and was the product of a movement that started out with a social media post.