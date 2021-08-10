Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Into Car Of Teenage Girls
(Des Moines, IA) — A 26-year-old Iowa man is going to prison for 10 years after shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls last year. One girl was wounded. Twenty-six-year-old Michael McKinney of St. Charles pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in June. The shooting happened December 6th at a rally in Des Moines for then-President Donald Trump. The car the girls were in was trying to back up when it hit a pickup. That’s when McKinney opened fire, hitting the 15-year-old victim in the leg. The girl told the court she thought she was going to die that day. McKinney apologized in court.
Comments / 0