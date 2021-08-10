Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Into Car Of Teenage Girls

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d28dl_0bNAqsor00

(Des Moines, IA) — A 26-year-old Iowa man is going to prison for 10 years after shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls last year. One girl was wounded. Twenty-six-year-old Michael McKinney of St. Charles pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in June. The shooting happened December 6th at a rally in Des Moines for then-President Donald Trump. The car the girls were in was trying to back up when it hit a pickup. That’s when McKinney opened fire, hitting the 15-year-old victim in the leg. The girl told the court she thought she was going to die that day. McKinney apologized in court.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Teenage Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Woman Who Vandalized Dakota Access Pipeline Reports To Prison

(Waseca, MN) — A woman sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline has reported to prison in Waseca, Minnesota. Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Reznicek had admitted to damaging and attempting to damage the pipeline using a cutting torch and fires near pipeline equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties. She was also ordered to pay more than three million dollars in restitution. Prosecutors called the crime domestic terrorism. Information from Reznicek’s supporters indicate her lawyer plans to challenge the length of the sentence and to reverse the terrorism enhancement.
Villisca, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Vehicle strikes Casey’s General Store in Villisca

(Villisca) No injuries were reported after a vehicle struck the Casey’s General Store in Villisca. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Norma Parish of Villisca was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and was attempting to park when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and hit the side of the Casey’s General Store.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Casy James Curnyn, 26, of Denison, was arrested August 8th for OWI 1st offense and possession of controlled substance-marijuana 1st. Curnyn was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on his own recognizance. Nailah Chanel Sawyer, 22, of St....
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responds to report of woman jumping in and out of traffic on Highway 34

(Red Oak) A report of a female carrying an item and attempting to strike vehicles with it has led to the arrest of a Clarinda woman. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an individual jumping in and out of the path of traffic along Highway 34 on Friday morning. 50-year-old Christina M. Shipley was located approximately 1/4 mile West of K Avenue and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. She was taken into custody and charged with Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense.
Tama County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Tama County sheriff refusing COVID-19 vaccines for prisoners

TOLEDO, Iowa (AP) — An east-central Iowa county sheriff is refusing to allow jail inmates access to COVID-19 vaccines, citing the jail’s lack of medical staff, among other things. Television station KCRG reports that Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera confirmed that inmates are not being given access to the vaccines, saying in an email that “we do not have medical staff on-site that could give the vaccine even if we did offer it.” Kucera said for that reason, jail staff would have to take inmates out of the jail to get a vaccine, “which is not in the best interest of the inmate’s health and security.” Kucera says inmates have little risk of exposure, because each prisoner is quarantined for a time before being placed into the general population.

Comments / 0

Community Policy