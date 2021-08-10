Iowa State University Professor Says Climate Change Is Already Causing Damage
(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University professor says climate change is already causing damage in this state. William Gutowski says the warmer winters and wetter summers we’re experiencing are signs of climate change. The United Nations issued a “code red for humanity” Monday after releasing its latest report. It found that Earth’s temperature is now expected to surpass the levels experts were trying to prevent – and it could happen by the next decade. Gutowski says Iowans can expect a future of hotter temperatures if we don’t change course. He says state residents should reduce their own energy consumption and push their lawmakers to make meaningful policy changes.
Comments / 1