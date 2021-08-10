Thousands of Californians under evacuation orders as Dixie Fire nears 500,000 acres

The flames and sparks swirl around the Brush fire truck, engulfing the vehicle, as the driver clings to the steering wheel.It seems as if they are driving directly into hell.The terrifying footage was taken from the cab of a firetruck as it battled the Tamarack Fire, which has scorched 50,000 acres of land along the border of California and Nevada south of Lake Tahoe.The crew of firefighters, from the University of California Davis Fire Department, had gone in to try to protect homes near the city when the flames suddenly surrounded them.They managed to escape unscathed.UC Davis fire chief...