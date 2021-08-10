Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thousands of Californians under evacuation orders as Dixie Fire nears 500,000 acres

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 12,000 people in eight California counties are under wildfire evacuation evacuation orders — most impacted by America's biggest blaze, the Dixie Fire. The latest: The Dixie Fire, the second largest in California's history, was threatening Indian Valley homes near the fire-ravaged town of Greenville on Monday night. Images taken from the scene showed the blaze that's razed more than 482,000 acres creating its own weather overnight.

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Weather And Climate#Cal Fire#Californians#Un#Ap#The Dixie Fire#Americans#Ipcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
EnvironmentEast Bay Times

Map: Dixie Fire perimeter and evacuations

Evacuation orders were lifted along the shores of Lake Almanor as fire crews increased containment on the Dixie Fire’s north edge. The Saturday morning report from the Forest Service fire managers put Dixie’s area at 240,795 acres (376 square miles) with 24% containment. The evacuation zone of almost 900 square...
Montana StateStar-Tribune

Montana town under mandatory evacuation due to dual wildfires

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Two fires on the Northern Cheyenne reservation spurred mandatory evacuation orders for Lame Deer late Wednesday night. Tribal, local and federal firefighters have been wrangling with wildfires burning in Rosebud County and on the reservation since Sunday, when the Richard Spring fire began southwest of Colstrip. It has since spread to over 145,000 acres.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Shocking satellite photos show how the Dixie wildfire – the largest blaze ever recorded in California – swept through the historic town of Greenville and obliterated it

Astonishing satellite photos show how the Dixie Fire - the largest wild blaze ever recorded in California - wiped the historic town of Greenville off the map. Satellite photos of Greenville show the historic town before the blaze on October 31, 2018. The image shows the town surrounded by lush green forest and many buildings.
California StateSFGate

Map shows where six largest California wildfires are burning right now

Bone-dry weather and fierce winds brought dire wildfire conditions to Northern California over the past week, exploding existing blazes and starting new ones. The largest is the Dixie Fire, which on Sunday became the second largest wildfire in state history. There are six significant wildfires burning thousands of acres each...
California StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Where People From California Are Moving to the Most

The COVID-19 pandemic managed to do something to California that earthquakes, wildfires, and high taxes couldn’t: It caused the nation’s most populous and economically powerful state to lose population to other parts of the country. (These are the cities Americans are abandoning.) Last year, the state’s population declined from 39,648,994 in January 2020 to 39,466,917 […]
EnvironmentMerced Sun-Star

See a real-time map of catastrophic wildfire in California — and every wildfire in US

A real-time map shows 199 wildfires in the U.S. through Wednesday — with one being the second largest in California history. The Dixie fire has blazed through more than 500,000 acres in northern California, Esri’s mapping software shows. It stands as the second largest fire in California — and it’s still burning. The state’s largest fire is the August Complex, which scorched more than one million acres last August, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
PoliticsThe Guardian

‘My heart is crushed’: US’s largest wildfire levels beloved California town

The US’s largest wildfire raged through a beloved Gold Rush-era California mountain town this week, reducing much of the downtown and surrounding homes to ashes. Greenville, a remote community of about 1,000 in the Sierra Nevada mountains, was a place of strong character, where neighbors volunteered to move furniture, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers mingled, resident Eva Gorman said.
Oregon Statebeachconnection.net

Another Driftwood Fire Out of Control on Oregon Coast, Threatens Homes

(Oceanside, Oregon) – [UPDATE: BEACH FIRE BANS NOW ON SOUTHERN TWO THIRDS OF COASTLINE: Beach Fire Bans Official on Most of Oregon Coast, Other Restrictions) Extreme fire dangers are taking their toll on the state and now problems with beach fires are reaching epidemic proportions on the Oregon coast. It's enough that state officials have been meeting this week, and Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) confirmed to Oregon Coast Beach Connection that more beach fire bans are coming, with two south coast counties having banned them last month. (Photos courtesy Netarts-Oceanside Fire District)
California Statecapradio.org

VIDEO: Drought Exposes Gold Rush Towns Under Folsom Lake

California’s record drought has brought Folsom Lake’s water line low enough to expose Gold Rush-era settlements under the lake. Take a tour of these sites with California State Parks Interpreter Devin Swartwood, who explains why you should leave these sites as you find them if you encounter one. Follow us...
Montana Statecapcity.news

Montana town near Wyoming border evacuated as wildfire closes in

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A small town in southeastern Montana was ordered evacuated Tuesday as strong winds drove a wildfire dangerously close to the community just outside the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, officials said. Roughly 500 to 600 people living in Ashland and the surrounding area were ordered to leave,...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

‘Heart stopping’ video shows firefighters driving into wall of flames as they battle raging wildfires in California

The flames and sparks swirl around the Brush fire truck, engulfing the vehicle, as the driver clings to the steering wheel.It seems as if they are driving directly into hell.The terrifying footage was taken from the cab of a firetruck as it battled the Tamarack Fire, which has scorched 50,000 acres of land along the border of California and Nevada south of Lake Tahoe.The crew of firefighters, from the University of California Davis Fire Department, had gone in to try to protect homes near the city when the flames suddenly surrounded them.They managed to escape unscathed.UC Davis fire chief...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

‘Firefighters Getting Guns Pulled Out On Them;’ Some Dixie Fire Residents Refusing To Evacuate

GREENVILLE, Plumas County (CBS SF) — Firefighters working the massive Dixie Fire burning in several Northern California counties are having to deal with another challenge: residents who refuse to evacuate and are brandishing guns at fire crews. Flames from the Dixie Fire advanced into the town of Greenville, burning an estimated 75% of homes and businesses in the historic Gold Rush-era town of about 1,000 residents. Fire crews have encountered property owners who were refusing to leave their homes as the flames approached and threatening firefighters with weapons. California Incident Management operations section chief Jake Cagle made the stunning revelation at the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy