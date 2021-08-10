This Popular Boise Destination Was an Easy Jeopardy Answer

If you can't look at a photo of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile without instantly humming its legendary jingle, then mark your calendars for one of these opportunities!. Can you believe the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been around for 85 years? The first time the iconic vehicle hit the road was during the Great Depression in 1936. Just like it does today, that very first Wienermobile toured the country for grocery store openings, parades and hospital visits. There was only one Wienermobile at the time and "Little Oscar" drove it from city to city. He would pave the way for the future generation of Hot Doggers who are part of the fleet today.