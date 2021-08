The UK government's fibre broadband rollout isn't easy to describe as impressive. In a recently published report for FTTH penetration, for example, we were placed bottom three (of 28 countries) in Europe. However, credit must be given for being among the top three improvers observed by the annual survey. Some of the reasons that the UK might be lagging in these league tables is its 'copper strong' history, meaning it has 'good enough' 'super-fast' broadband until full fibre became the goal – apparently Germany and Italy is in a similar situation.