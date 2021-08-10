Projecting Boston College's 2021 defensive depth chart
Boston College fall camp is underway and Jeff Hafley's second preseason at the helm has already featured plenty of intrigue. The Eagles return 20 starters in 2021. A large chunk of those starters come on offense, but the defense also returns plenty of experienced starters and rotational pieces. Boston College's entire secondary from last season is back for another go-around and will also feature a fresh face who has the potential to be a high-impact player. The defensive line also welcomes back an abundance of experience from last season's team and some promising true freshmen who could bolster the unit right off the bat.247sports.com
