Projecting Boston College's 2021 defensive depth chart

On Saturday, Boston College held their second practice mostly on the Chamberlin Practice Field. Here are five takeaways from the practice. 1. Linebacker battle is red hot. As we have mentioned before, the linebacker position is going to be a two position battle, with loads of potential starters being looked at. “There's really good competition in there right now,” Hafley said to the media after practice. “The guys have done a good job in (Vinny) DePalma, (Isaiah Graham-Mobley) IGM the transfer from Temple and we got some young guys mixing in there. It's a really good smart group of guys. Kam Arnold is a guy that has looked really good in spring who moved from strong safety to linebacker and he gives us a very athletic guy up to about 228. Between Kam, Vinny, IGM, Bryce (Steele), Hugh Davis, (Joe) Sparacio, I know I am listing a bunch of guys but whomever looks best at least in camp and is the most productive will play.”