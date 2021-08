The Meshforce M3 Mesh WiFi System provides a seamless connection for up to 4,500 sq. ft. – from your living room to your garage. Replace your old wireless router with the new Meshforce M3 Mesh W-Fi System. Equipped with Gigabit Ethernet, this flawless and flexible dual-band M3 system supports up to 60 devices. Its exceptional Wi-Fi coverage provides a seamless connection for up to 4,500 sq. ft. – from your living room to your garage. Easy to expand the coverage by plugging more dots to enjoy a better WiFi experience everywhere. This system supports up to 6 dots to build a Wi-Fi system for any home size. Use My mesh app and complete the setup of your mesh WiFi System in less than 15 minutes. Manage your connections and guest network right on your iOS or Android mobile devices, at home or remotely, anytime and anyplace.