Indiana State

It’s Going to Be Extremely Hot in Kentucky & Indiana This Week

By Chadwick Benefield
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 5 days ago
There's a Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon and, according to Eyewitness News Meteorologist Ron Rhodes, it's the first of potentially four consecutive days of them. Today, we're going to top out near 90 degrees, but the Heat Index is going to approach 105 degrees this afternoon. And, when you walk out of the house this morning, you'll feel it. The air is thick and steamy and it's going to continue to be that way.

Lake Malone in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Has a Beautiful New Mural

In the tri-state area, Lake Malone is a no-brainer as a go-to location for swimming, recreation, boating, picnicking, or just vegging out. But I feel that it kind of has a low profile when compared to Kentucky's other lakes. As far as I'm concerned, though, it stacks right up with the rest of them. And I am a LITTLE biased since that was one of MY FAMILY'S go-to spots for all of those activities I mentioned earlier.
This Kentucky Farm Is Loaded with Bison [VIDEO]

While driving to Henderson on U.S. 60 many, many years ago, I looked to my left and noticed something I did not expect to see. Now, I can't remember if I was still in Daviess County when I saw it or if I'd gotten into Henderson County, but I know a buffalo when I see one. But more and more I've been second-guessing myself.
Let’s Revisit Kentucky’s Left-Lane Driving Law

Before I got my learner's permit, Dad began teaching me how to drive in the Towne Square Mall parking lot. It could've gone better, to be honest. I don't mean to make it sound like it was a full-on disaster, but I had never got in behind the wheel of any vehicle and so it was ALL new to me. Additionally, he was teaching me in his old Datsun pick-up truck, which was a stick shift. Looking back, that was like skipping Algebra I and starting with Algebra II. I simply could NOT get the clutch-shift combo that first time and he got pretty frustrated with me.

