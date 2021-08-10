Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

These 11 Fashion Trends Will Rule Fall 2021

By Abby Hepworth
purewow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer isn’t quite over yet, but we’re already looking ahead to the season of cozy cashmere, plaid skirts and pumpkin spice everything. Last fall we were more than happy to wrap ourselves in sweatpants and fancy PJs while working from home, but this year we’re eager to put together outfits that are a bit more fashion forward as we slowly start incorporating more restaurant visits, office days and hangouts with friends into our schedule. Here you’ll find the top 11 fall fashion trends for fall 2021 to start shopping (and wearing) right this very second. From the return of Rachel Green as style icon to Doug Funnie’s signature piece to comfortable heels you can actually walk in, here’s everything you’ll want to add to cart for fall.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Fashion Runways#Maxi Dress#Bb Dakota#Asos#Maeve#White#Bp#Pistola#Rag Bone#Slvrlake#H M#Abercrombie Fitch#Rowing Blazers#Solar Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Designers & Collectionsd1softballnews.com

Kendall Jenner, a summer fashion collection available for only 72 hours

Trend setters and models among the most famous – and paid – in the world, Kendall Jenner she has been one of the main protagonists of the fashion industry for years, from catwalks to advertising campaigns, passing through the fashion collaborations between the brand founded by her and Kylie Jenner and some iconic groups and brands. The 25-year-old’s latest project as a designer, however, is even more exclusive: it is a collection with About You, which will be launched on e-commerce and in stores on July 25th. And that, above all, will only be available for 72 hours.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

3 Swimwear Brands Designed To Wear On Your Period

As a female, chances are you’ve experienced some level of anxiety around the thought of swimming (or even just putting on a swimsuit) during your menstrual cycle. In fact, you’ll probably never forget the summers where you got your period on the date of a friend's pool party, or strategically looked ahead on the calendar to see if your cycle was expected to begin during your family beach vacation. Fortunately, over the last few years, a number of period swimwear brands have arrived to solve any lingering woes. While a specialized swimsuit is by no means necessary, for those who may feel more comfortable with extra protection, a specialized swimsuit can provide.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker's Flattering Jeans Are Hundreds Less at Nordstrom Right Now

All anyone can talk about right now, fashion-wise, is the y2k revival. The early 2000s are back and so are all the brands we thought were long gone: Juicy Couture, Von Dutch, and even Ed Hardy. Denim is obviously a key part of nailing the perfect y2k look (thanks to our lord and savior Britney Spears) and you absolutely need to be wearing the right brands to pull it off. Think, True Religion and 7 For All Mankind. Basically, anything with iconic stitching on the back pockets.
Apparelpurewow.com

This Lounge Dress Is The Most-Wanted Item on SKIMS Right Now

As a collective species, we’ve seem to come to an understanding that loungewear is life. Still, there’s a certain inner calling to step our fashion chops up as well. It’s no surprise then, that this SKIMS slip dress has become a summer must-have for homebodies and adventure-seekers alike. Following the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the Boot Trend That's Due For a Comeback

There are some shoe trends that become very popular, peak, then go away for a decade or more. Others only fade away for a few seasons before making a comeback as big as before—if not even bigger. Time will tell if the comeback we're referring to here will eclipse the cowboy boot craze of 2018 but so far, there's evidence that proves they'll be everywhere again.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Gives the Activewear Trend a Luxurious Upgrade in Head-to-Toe Chanel, Including Hot Pink Sneakers

Nicki Minaj is showcasing a new way to wear a windbreaker. On Tuesday, the rap star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself in a sporty look. The ensemble started off with a multicolored bucket hat, which Minaj teamed with a matching windbreaker. The artist opted to wear the easygoing jacket as a dress, making a case for a new activewear trend.
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore A $15,000 Necklace With Her Micro Denim Shorts — Casual

For many millennials and Gen Z’ers, astrology has become a lighthearted way to understand your inner self and live life. (Raise your hand if you get daily notifications from Co-Star.) You may have found yourself rearranging your decor to be more aligned with your zodiac sign or practicing different self-care tips based on if you’re an Aries or Cancer. Though you might not always listen to your horoscope or zodiac readings to a tee, it can be fun to outwardly rep your sign to the world. Such is the case for Rihanna, who wears a zodiac necklace from Briony Raymond nonstop. (For the record: the singer is a Pisces and was born on February 20, 1988.)
New York City, NYHello Magazine

7 Carrie Bradshaw-style dresses you need in your life

Sarah Jessica Parker reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw whilst filming for And Just Like That… in New York City is getting us so excited for the reboot. Yes OK, we can't wait to see what unfolds for Carrie at co, but it's the fashion that really gets us going. After studying pictures over Instagram and online, it's amazing to see that the leading protagonist hasn't lost her show-stopping, trademark look.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Chloe Bailey’s Futuristic Style + More Fashion And Beauty Trends We Love

As “we outside” season turns into “back inside” season with school and work, early August is the perfect time to stock up on fall faves and trends. This week, Chloe Bailey brought back cyber style, abstract designs are turns up the heat on the nail game, two go-to hairstyles link up for a hot new drop, blinging jewelry sets the tone for the new you and how you can get your hands on the viral Char shorts one final time.
Lynwood, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Saweetie Debuts Her McDonald’s Meal in a Neon Orange Catsuit & Mismatching Sneakers

Saweetie debuted her own special meal deal with McDonald’s this week and it goes without saying but we’re lovin’ it. The “Icy Grl” rapper took over a McDonald’s location in Lynwood, Calif., on Monday afternoon to help launch the Saweetie Meal in bold fashion. Her outfit of the day featured a zip-up neon orange catsuit with a diamond-encrusted necklace to match. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Saweetie’s Glittering Bralette, Flare Pants & Golden Boots Take Inspiration From a Sprite Can

Saweetie saw an opportunity and ran with it when it came to her Sprite “Live From the Label” performance last night. Taking the stage at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Thursday, the “Best Friend” musician wowed in a glittering set that actually was inspired by the classic Sprite can. The bralette and pants set came courtesy of designer Bryan Hearns and perfectly mixed the colors of the soda can with Saweetie’s daring style; Hearns also designed bespoke looks for the rapper’s backup dancers. The finishing touch for Saweetie’s look was a set of golden boots that peeped out from under the hem...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look. While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)   When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Billy Porter Gives His Take on the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend in a Boho-Chic Poncho & Caftan

Billy Porter went for a relaxed boho-chic moment in his latest Instagram look. The “Pose” actor posted a video of himself walking down a sidewalk on his way to the set of “What If” while wearing his mask and speaking on a cellphone. For the ensemble, Porter modeled a white cape poncho that featured a series of sketch designs across the shoulders of the cape. He paired it with a beige caftan-like top underneath, incorporating a dark brown line design strewn about the top. Porter paired the look with a pair of loose, flowy black trousers and a brown designer tote bag. ...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Runway Fashion Pop-Ups

For New York Fashion Week, Afterpay is introducing a Dropshop and a fashion pop-up in Times Square, along with online and offline experiences and See-Now-Buy-Now technology that lets fashion lovers shop for the freshest styles. At Dropshop, Afterpay customers are able to get early access to purchase limited-edition collections and virtual try-on experiences powered by Snapchat and augmented reality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy