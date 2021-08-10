Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Illusions The Drag Brunch New Orleans

By Cheryl Bauman
neworleanslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show must go on….Illusions The Drag Brunch is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, August 14 and 15, 2021. This show is a perfect mix of burlesque and comedy performances by the best celebrity impersonators and the funniest New Orleans drag queen hosts you’ll ever have the pleasure of encountering. Guests will laugh and maybe even laugh so much they cry from these stellar performances that showcase your old-time favorite classics and some modern ones too.

