Connected Solutions Group Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

tippnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

