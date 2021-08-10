Cancel
Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.10.21

Cover picture for the articleCarlton Fields snapped up Erin VanSickle from the Office of Insurance Regulation, the firm announced Tuesday. VanSickle most recently worked as Deputy Chief of Staff at OIR, though her resume includes more than 15 years of experience spanning regulated industries, public policy, public affairs, and crisis management. She will put that expertise to work for Carlton Fields’ Government Law and Insurance Regulatory teams.

