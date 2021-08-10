Cancel
Amazon Beauty Agency – Market Defense LLC – Announces New Leadership and Organizational Changes to Support Growth

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Market Defense, a leading brand growth and protection agency supporting Beauty and passion brands on the Amazon platform, just announced changes to its executive team and client delivery teams to support a surge in growth. Market Defense operates 3P businesses on behalf of its clients, providing deep expertise in Amazon account management, brand protection, value added logistics and performance marketing. Its portfolio of passion brands includes influential legacy brands like Dr. Dennis Gross and Philip B, as well as female-founded indie successes Beauty Bakerie and Sara Happ.

