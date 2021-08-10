Local Business Owner Jade Kettner Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jade Kettner, Hawkeye NDT Services, Fort Collins, Colorado was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Kettner, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

