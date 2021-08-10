The Dade County Bar Association Is Now the Miami-dade Bar

The Florida Bar issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. The venerable Dade County Bar Association is changing its name to the Miami-Dade Bar (MDB). Founded in the early 1900’s, and officially incorporated in 1920 by a handful of attorneys, today, the Miami-Dade Bar serves the more than 19,000 attorneys in the county and continues its mission to support and inform the county’s lawyers, as well as the community at large.