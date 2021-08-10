Cancel
Antioch, CA

Lawsuit Filed against Four Officers and Antioch in the Death of Angelo Quinto

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntioch, CA – It was a scene reminiscent of George Floyd last December 23, just before Christmas, as 30-year-old Angelo Quinto, a Filipino male with a recent history of mental impairment, was grabbed from his mother’s arms and thrown to the floor in his home by Antioch police officers. After that, one officer handcuffed and placed his knee on the back of his neck, and at the same time, another officer bent both of Angelo’s legs up and backward toward his back for an extended period of time, resulting in his death.

