Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.4.21

California Governor's Office issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. Daniel E. Cueva, 47, of Vacaville, has been appointed Warden at the California Medical Facility, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2020. He held several positions at the California Medical Facility from 2015 to 2020, including Chief Deputy Administrator and Correctional Administrator. Cueva served in several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2010 to 2013, including Correctional Administrator and Special Assistant to the Undersecretary of Operations and Facility Captain and Special Assistant to the Chief Deputy Secretary. He held several roles at the California Medical Facility from 1997 to 2010, including Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant, Correctional Counselor I and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $171,060. Cueva is registered without party preference.