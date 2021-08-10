It Ain’t Me Babe: Risk Transfer from the Claims Professional’s Perspective

Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues. One of the most pressing flaws in our healthcare system today is the outrageously high costs that pharmaceutical firms charge for prescription medications. Here in New Jersey, the burden of prescription drug prices is particularly heavy, and many people simply can’t afford the medications they need. In 2019 alone, more than 104 million prescriptions were filled in New Jersey at a cost of nearly $11.5 billion dollars. In recent years, prescription drug costs jumped 58%, price hikes that have resulted in New Jerseyans incurring the fifth-highest healthcare bills per capita in the country. Forty-nine percent of people in the Garden State reported worrying about how to afford the cost of their drugs, and one-fifth of New Jerseyeans were forced to ration or completely stop taking much-needed prescriptions due to exorbitant costs in 2020. (Democratic Rep. Carol Murphy, 7/29)