Camera Club reaching out for help

A lot is happening at the beach near the Nisqually estuary. Monitoring the biological activity, conserving the environment and cultivating the next generation of scientists and nature enthusiasts propels the Nisqually Reach Nature Center’s year-round activity. The center is located at Luhr Beach on the western edge of the Nisqually delta, a rendezvous point for the marine life above and below the water. Citizens and staff engage in community science where McAlister Creek and the Nisqually River both meet the saltwater. The site has long been a focal point in the area’s history. Before the center received its nonprofit status in 1986, the building was home to the Black Hills Audubon Society. Bill Lurh had his hunting and fishing camp there by the water. It is also the ancestral home of the Nisqually Tribe. Today, factions of all entities are still involved.