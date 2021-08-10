Cancel
Charities

Camera Club reaching out for help

Payson Roundup
 5 days ago

The Rim Country Camera Club has put out a call for help with several upcoming activities that are geared to accomplish its charitable goals as a club. • Rodeo booth volunteers: The club is sharing a booth Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 19-21 at the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo. It will be selling the 2022 calendars. Board members have stepped up to fill some of the time slots. Who can fill in the rest? If you can’t do a full-time slot, let us know how much you can do.

