CHICAGO – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that all students and staff will have to wear masks as classes are set to resume in the fall. The mandate comes in the wake of the growing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The Governor said more younger unvaccinated people are now on ventilators across the country, and mitigations will have to be taken to slow the spread. Masks will be required for all grade levels and day cares indoors, effective immediately. Sports indoors will need to have everyone in face coverings, but outdoor sports will not have that requirement.